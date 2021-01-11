Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MMX. CIBC lifted their target price on Maverix Metals from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Maverix Metals in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Maverix Metals from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Maverix Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.57.

NYSE MMX traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $5.45. 150,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,265. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25. Maverix Metals has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $765.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 million. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.03%. Equities analysts predict that Maverix Metals will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 33.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

