MAX Exchange Token Market Cap Tops $208,614.70 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $208,614.70 and $48,689.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,514.10 or 0.99947629 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.06 or 0.00375211 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00016435 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.29 or 0.00492736 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00141346 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002160 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 34.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00026568 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001212 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000808 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.