MaxCyte, Inc. (MXCT.L) (LON:MXCT) Hits New 52-Week High at $630.00

Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (MXCT.L) (LON:MXCT) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 630 ($8.23) and last traded at GBX 624.45 ($8.16), with a volume of 786684 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 600 ($7.84).

The company has a market capitalization of £481.83 million and a P/E ratio of -38.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 465.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 364.54.

About MaxCyte, Inc. (MXCT.L) (LON:MXCT)

MaxCyte, Inc operates as a cell-based therapies and life sciences company in the United States and internationally. Its transfection systems include MaxCyte STX, a scalable transfection system that uses flow electroporation technology for the engineering of cells for a range of applications; MaxCyte VLX, an instrument for large volume cell-engineering; and MaxCyte GT, a non-viral cell-engineering technology designed for clinical use.

