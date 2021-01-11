MCO (MCO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $28.46 Million

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 11th. During the last seven days, MCO has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One MCO token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.57 or 0.00007682 BTC on popular exchanges. MCO has a market capitalization of $40.52 million and $28.46 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00042252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00036147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.32 or 0.00321374 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,264.08 or 0.03785181 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014715 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MCO Profile

MCO is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto . The official website for MCO is crypto.com . MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MCO is medium.com/@Crypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Headquartered in Hong Kong, Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides users with a mobile app for both Android and iOS devices where it is possible to transact, store, monitor and/or manage their cryptocurrencies. Investment tools and MCO visa cards are also available for the users on Crypto.com. The MCO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token was developed by Crypto.com and is able to serve as a medium of exchange value between users within the platform. The MCO Token Sale was conducted in May-June 2017 and raised US$26.7 million. MCO Swap Program: The swap program will involve combining the current functionalities of MCO, with CRO’s utility and technology, in a “one stop shop” token to enable a streamlined Crypto.com ecosystem. The swap program will also serve to leverage the advanced capabilities of the Crypto.com Chain, in preparation of its upcoming Mainnet launch. Crypto.com is encouraging MCO holders to swap to CRO. This is because the Crypto.com ecosystem will use one streamlined token (CRO) with the combined functionality, rather than two separate tokens (CRO and MCO). All functions currently attributed to MCO will still exist and will be preserved, but will be enhanced and represented by CRO. Read the announcement for more information here. “

Buying and Selling MCO

MCO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

