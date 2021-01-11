MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDU. BidaskClub upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 23,324 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 34,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $26.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.68. MDU Resources Group has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.58.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.30%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

