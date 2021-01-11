Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medallion Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.

NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $5.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $127.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Medallion Financial has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $7.22.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 million. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIN. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 17.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 387,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 56,625 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Medallion Financial by 39.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Medallion Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Medallion Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Medallion Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

