Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.85 Million

Analysts expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) to post $33.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.80 million and the lowest is $32.01 million. Medallion Financial posted sales of $29.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year sales of $113.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $115.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $151.05 million, with estimates ranging from $150.05 million to $152.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Medallion Financial.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 million. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MFIN shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Medallion Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallion Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Medallion Financial from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medallion Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 39.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Medallion Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Medallion Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Medallion Financial by 17.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 387,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 56,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Medallion Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MFIN opened at $5.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.47. Medallion Financial has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $7.22.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.