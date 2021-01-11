MedicCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $268.00 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. MedicCoin has a total market capitalization of $61,290.81 and approximately $268.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00014559 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000080 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002095 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MedicCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

MedicCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars.

