Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $246.67 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) will announce sales of $246.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Medifast’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $237.40 million and the highest is $255.93 million. Medifast posted sales of $170.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Medifast will report full year sales of $916.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $907.30 million to $925.86 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Medifast.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.42. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%. The business had revenue of $271.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MED has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Medifast from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Medifast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. DA Davidson raised shares of Medifast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medifast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Medifast by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 315,691 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Medifast by 205.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 140,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,180,000 after buying an additional 94,852 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Medifast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,045,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Medifast by 764.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 38,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after buying an additional 34,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Medifast by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 61,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after buying an additional 31,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $208.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.31. Medifast has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $226.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.84%.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

