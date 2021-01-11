Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) Shares Gap Down to $2.60

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.60, but opened at $2.22. Medigus shares last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 67,269 shares traded.

Separately, Aegis began coverage on Medigus in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21.

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, produces, and markets minimally invasive endo-surgical tools and direct visualization technology in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease.

