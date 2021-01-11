Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) Shares Up 7.2%

Shares of Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) shot up 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.97 and last traded at $8.77. 308,036 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 186,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Medley Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average is $7.03.

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The asset manager reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Medley Management had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $8.33 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medley Management stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 76,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 11.47% of Medley Management as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Medley Management Company Profile (NYSE:MDLY)

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

