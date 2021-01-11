Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Sells $3,752,172.86 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 26,666 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $3,752,172.86. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,127 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $1,417,881.27.

On Thursday, December 24th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 3,829 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $536,060.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,750 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $1,225,350.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 33,260 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $4,656,732.60.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,000 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $1,832,040.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,038. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.72 and a 52 week high of $150.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $230.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDP has been the subject of several research reports. Truist raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

