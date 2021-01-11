Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.14 Per Share

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – SVB Leerink lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medtronic in a report released on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings of $4.14 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.00. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.67 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $119.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.98. The company has a market capitalization of $161.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 5.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,512,605 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $413,806,000 after acquiring an additional 241,391 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 1.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 542,426 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,741,000 after acquiring an additional 8,295 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,569 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 360,204 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,031,000 after purchasing an additional 49,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.7% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

