Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.82 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medtronic in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $5.82 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.77. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist increased their price objective on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

Shares of MDT opened at $119.71 on Monday. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.98.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 50,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 88.9% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 754,952 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $78,455,000 after purchasing an additional 38,350 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.5% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 405,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $42,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 44.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

