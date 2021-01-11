MEET.ONE Hits 1-Day Volume of $43,930.00 (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One MEET.ONE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $267,747.01 and approximately $43,930.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MEET.ONE has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MEET.ONE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00023503 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00108253 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00065686 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00254502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00061156 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,816.76 or 0.84726984 BTC.

MEET.ONE Token Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MEET.ONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MEET.ONE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.