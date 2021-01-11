MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$5.25

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.25% from the company’s previous close.

MEG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$3.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$4.50 target price on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.58.

Get MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) alerts:

MEG traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$4.85. 4,637,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,829,289. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17. MEG Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of C$1.13 and a 52-week high of C$8.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.51.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$508.17 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MEG Energy Corp. will post -0.3537961 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Derek Watson Evans acquired 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$202,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 223,762 shares in the company, valued at C$503,688.26.

About MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.