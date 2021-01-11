MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MEGEF. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MEG Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.38.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

MEG Energy stock opened at $3.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.66. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $6.14.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.