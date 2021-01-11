Megacoin Tops One Day Volume of $141.00 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 11th. Megacoin has a total market cap of $1.39 million and $141.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Megacoin has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0353 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.69 or 0.00395166 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003781 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,371,094 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

