MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MGTX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on MeiraGTx in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ:MGTX opened at $16.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $631.11 million, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.68. MeiraGTx has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $21.77.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 283.20%. Research analysts forecast that MeiraGTx will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MeiraGTx news, CFO Richard Giroux sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 864,518 shares in the company, valued at $13,832,288. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart Naylor sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $92,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 444,017 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,861.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,001 shares of company stock worth $1,434,140. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 530.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 30.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the third quarter worth $132,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 23.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

