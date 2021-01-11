Meme (MEME) Price Reaches $402.77 on Top Exchanges

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One Meme token can now be bought for $402.77 or 0.01273944 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a market cap of $11.28 million and approximately $4.70 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.14 or 0.00380001 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00026584 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001850 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000043 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000497 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

Meme Token Trading

Meme can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.