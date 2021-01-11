Meme (MEME) Reaches Market Cap of $11.28 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One Meme token can now be purchased for $402.77 or 0.01273944 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a total market capitalization of $11.28 million and $4.70 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Meme has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.14 or 0.00380001 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00026584 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001850 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000043 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000497 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Meme Token Trading

