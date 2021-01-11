Meme Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One Meme token can now be purchased for $402.77 or 0.01273944 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a market capitalization of $11.28 million and approximately $4.70 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Meme has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.14 or 0.00380001 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00026584 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001850 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000043 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000497 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meme Token Profile

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Meme

Meme can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.