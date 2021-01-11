Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Reaches Market Capitalization of $207,005.41

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $207,005.41 and approximately $629.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.21 or 0.00352737 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00024387 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001780 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.33 or 0.00999614 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000497 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.