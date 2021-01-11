MenaPay (MPAY) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.25 Million

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One MenaPay token can now be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Hanbitco, Dcoin and ABCC. During the last week, MenaPay has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $81,445.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MenaPay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00023429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00113090 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00067110 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.03 or 0.00264832 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00062865 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,200.55 or 0.87857318 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 tokens. MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io

MenaPay Token Trading

MenaPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco, Sistemkoin, Dcoin and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MenaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MenaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.