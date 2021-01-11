Mer Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL)’s share price rose 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.01 and last traded at $1.96. Approximately 283,591 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 253,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mer Telemanagement Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 25th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36. The company has a market cap of $8.65 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mer Telemanagement Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.81% of Mer Telemanagement Solutions worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), enterprise mobility management, and call usage and accounting software worldwide. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT).

