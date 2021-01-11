MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,766.95

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,766.95 and last traded at $1,766.84, with a volume of 12810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,719.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. UBS Group increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. New Street Research assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,450.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,335.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $88.41 billion, a PE ratio of -10,743.08 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,597.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,249.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.96) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 86.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 780.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

