Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.1% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,765,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,395,852. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.06. The company has a market capitalization of $215.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

