Mercury (MER) Price Hits $0.0053 on Major Exchanges

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One Mercury token can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mercury has a market capitalization of $529,242.49 and approximately $606.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mercury has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mercury alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00023529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00109697 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00068122 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.64 or 0.00254057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00061692 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,845.08 or 0.87422339 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mercury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercury and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.