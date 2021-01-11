Meridian Network Price Down 14.8% Over Last Week (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 11th. During the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Meridian Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meridian Network has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $641,052.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00048034 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001369 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000042 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 6,778.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00020772 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002715 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002806 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Meridian Network Token Profile

Meridian Network (CRYPTO:LOCK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,895,537 tokens. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co

Meridian Network Token Trading

Meridian Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

