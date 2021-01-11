Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Equities analysts expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) to report sales of $1.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Meritage Homes reported sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year sales of $4.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Meritage Homes.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.42. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total value of $98,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Meritage Homes by 56.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTH opened at $80.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.39 and its 200-day moving average is $93.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.70. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $117.06.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritage Homes (MTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.