Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Up to $8.66

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.66, but opened at $12.00. Mesoblast shares last traded at $13.84, with a volume of 93,188 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mesoblast in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Mesoblast from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut Mesoblast from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Mesoblast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.71. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 3.82.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.03 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 591.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tikvah Management LLC purchased a new position in Mesoblast during the third quarter worth $2,669,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mesoblast by 87.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the third quarter valued at about $846,000. 2.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.