Meta (MTA) Market Cap Reaches $15.38 Million

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 19.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Meta has a market cap of $15.38 million and approximately $7.87 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meta token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00003401 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Meta has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00024111 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00113980 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00281459 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00068740 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00066227 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,127.32 or 0.85375049 BTC.

Meta Profile

Meta’s total supply is 99,995,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,234,177 tokens. The official website for Meta is mstable.org . The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable

Meta Token Trading

Meta can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

