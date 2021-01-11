Metacoin Reaches Market Cap of $53.84 Million (MTC)

Metacoin (CURRENCY:MTC) traded down 24.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Metacoin has a total market cap of $53.84 million and $9,661.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0503 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metacoin has traded down 33.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00042119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00035585 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $101.74 or 0.00321856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,142.50 or 0.03614475 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00014520 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Metacoin Coin Profile

Metacoin (MTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,281,652 coins. Metacoin’s official website is metacoin.network . Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metacoin Coin Trading

Metacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

