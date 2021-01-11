Metadium Price Tops $0.0088 on Top Exchanges (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 11th. One Metadium token can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metadium has a market cap of $10.97 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metadium has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00042000 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005488 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00039349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,475.22 or 0.04166985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.29 or 0.00334123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00013997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Metadium Profile

Metadium is a token. Its launch date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium . Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Metadium Token Trading

Metadium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

