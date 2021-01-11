MetaHash Hits 24-Hour Volume of $50,553.00 (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. During the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 27.4% higher against the US dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $8.23 million and $50,553.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00023668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00109632 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00068148 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00258955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00061464 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,629.12 or 0.85650907 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,478,708,679 coins and its circulating supply is 2,309,132,787 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

#MetaHash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

