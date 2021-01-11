Metal (MTL) Achieves Market Cap of $24.35 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last week, Metal has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a market capitalization of $24.35 million and $6.52 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal token can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001072 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00041489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005591 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00038664 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.38 or 0.00327254 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,344.98 or 0.03882007 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014136 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

