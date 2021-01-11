MetaMorph (METM) Trading Down 3.9% This Week

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 11th. MetaMorph has a market capitalization of $64,538.77 and approximately $4.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMorph token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MetaMorph Profile

MetaMorph (CRYPTO:METM) is a token. MetaMorph’s total supply is 312,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,749,997 tokens. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

