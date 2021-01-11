Metaverse ETP Trading 6.5% Higher This Week (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 11th. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $8.27 million and $214,299.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,068.07 or 0.03110339 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00020388 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

ETP is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 79,634,988 coins and its circulating supply is 79,634,883 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.