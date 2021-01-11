Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $693.00 Million

Analysts expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) to announce $693.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Methanex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $665.00 million and the highest is $721.00 million. Methanex reported sales of $658.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Methanex will report full year sales of $2.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $3.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.09). Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.00 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Methanex by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 25,157 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 37.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 611.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 103,988 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the second quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Methanex in the second quarter worth $1,621,000. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $45.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Methanex has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $49.27. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 2.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

