Metronome (MET) Reaches One Day Volume of $98,277.00

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Metronome has a market cap of $20.03 million and $98,277.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metronome has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. One Metronome token can now be bought for $1.77 or 0.00005071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metronome alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00023421 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00111791 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00067302 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.06 or 0.00261589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00062222 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,467.94 or 0.87525219 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,681,896 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,347,947 tokens. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

Metronome can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.