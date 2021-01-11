Metronome Trading 14.8% Higher Over Last Week (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. In the last week, Metronome has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. One Metronome token can now be bought for about $1.84 or 0.00005199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metronome has a market cap of $20.89 million and approximately $99,503.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00023568 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00108976 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00067684 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00253112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00061103 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,912.54 or 0.87316963 BTC.

Metronome Token Profile

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,684,776 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,350,827 tokens. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Token Trading

Metronome can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

