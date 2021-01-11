Metropolis Capital Ltd Acquires 24,822 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,104,198 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,822 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 5.5% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $57,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $511,715,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $279,058,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,639,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,311 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,781,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $313,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,897 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,750,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,286 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $51.52. 18,794,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,645,738. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $235.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.55.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

