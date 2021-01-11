Metropolis Capital Ltd Buys 236,276 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 732,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236,276 shares during the period. News accounts for approximately 1.2% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned 0.12% of News worth $13,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in News by 7.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in News by 137.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in News by 26.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 9,773 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in News by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,222,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,461,000 after buying an additional 17,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in News by 35.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 25,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

NASDAQ NWS traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.27. 650,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.96. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.70. News Co. has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $19.12.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%.

Separately, TheStreet raised News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

In other News news, CEO Robert J. Thomson sold 70,000 shares of News stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $1,257,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.