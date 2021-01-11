Metropolis Capital Ltd Increases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,049,830 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,238 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 6.4% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $67,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,027,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,255,363,000 after acquiring an additional 212,438 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Oracle by 260.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $249,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,354 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,393,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $799,589,000 after purchasing an additional 333,009 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Oracle by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,273,520 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $732,729,000 after purchasing an additional 774,696 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Oracle by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,600 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.34.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $63.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,284,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,726,682. The company has a market capitalization of $185.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

