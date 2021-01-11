Metropolis Capital Ltd Purchases 118,655 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,358,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,655 shares during the quarter. Qurate Retail accounts for approximately 4.5% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned 1.04% of Qurate Retail worth $47,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the third quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 22.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the third quarter worth about $85,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,505,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,735,562.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRTEA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,935,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,206,055. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

QRTEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Qurate Retail from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Qurate Retail from $6.90 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

