Metropolis Capital Ltd Purchases 484,473 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,414,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484,473 shares during the period. News accounts for about 2.4% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned about 0.24% of News worth $25,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in News by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 21,683,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,997,000 after buying an additional 624,388 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of News by 32.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,600,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,441,000 after acquiring an additional 394,159 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of News by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,377,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,308,000 after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of News during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,174,000. Institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

NWSA stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.66. 1,465,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,498. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.63. News Co. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $19.43.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. News’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NWSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

