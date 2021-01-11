MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of MGIC Investment in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MGIC Investment’s FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.63 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Shares of MTG opened at $13.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.85. MGIC Investment has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTG. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 338,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 236,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 35,135 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 121,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 47,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

