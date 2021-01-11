MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Shares Gap Up to $0.05

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.05, but opened at $0.06. MGT Capital Investments shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 147,882,400 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.

MGT Capital Investments Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MGTI)

MGT Capital Investments, Inc engages in bitcoin mining activity in the United States. As of January 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,500 miners in LaFayette, Georgia. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

