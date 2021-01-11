MIB Coin Price Down 7.8% Over Last Week (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 11th. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $341,050.31 and approximately $16,987.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded down 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00046984 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000490 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 396,122,677 coins and its circulating supply is 118,820,749 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

MIB Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.