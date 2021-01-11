Michael Brauser Sells 136,119 Shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) Stock

Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) major shareholder Michael Brauser sold 136,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $3,471,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of RDVT stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.71. The stock had a trading volume of 35,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,197. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average is $20.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $288.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 0.57. Red Violet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $28.89.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter. Red Violet had a negative net margin of 29.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Red Violet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDVT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Red Violet by 472.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Red Violet during the second quarter worth about $70,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Red Violet by 259.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Red Violet during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Red Violet during the second quarter worth about $269,000. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Violet Company Profile

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in data fusion and analytics providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and legislative compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, and help professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

